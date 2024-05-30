Sukhbir counts on work done in Amritsar, seeks votes on devp agenda

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday promised to restart trade with Pakistan and a special industrial policy for the border belt, if the party forms government in the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday promised to restart trade with Pakistan and a special industrial policy for the border belt, if the party forms government in the state. The SAD president was speaking to people during a roadshow in favour of party candidate Anil Joshi. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

The SAD president was speaking to people during a roadshow in favour of party candidate Anil Joshi. “Our heart beats for ‘Guru ki Nagri’. That is why we paid tribute to the city by creating the Virasti Marg which has led to the development of the inner city as well as given a boost to tourism activities. We also developed the plaza around Sri Darbar Sahib and beautified Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple,” he said.

He said, “Tourist projects like Apna Pind and Partition Museum also came up in Amritsar during our government. Once elected to power, we are committed to investing ₹1,500 crore to give the entire walled city a heritage look. We will also seek to reopen the international border with Pakistan to give a boost to trade and are committed to forming a special industrial policy for the border belt”.

Senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia and the senior leadership of the party accompanied the SAD president during the roadshow.

Campaigning for SAD candidate Virsa Singh Valtoha in Khadoor Sahib constituency, he said certain forces who wanted to weaken the Panth and panthic organisations were trying to disturb the peace of Punjab.

Valtoha while speaking on the occasion said the contest in Khadoor Sahib was between forces aligned with Delhi and those who were supporting their own regional party.

SAD chief flays BJP, Cong

SAD president Sukhbir Badal launched a scathing attack on the central government and the Congress party, accusing the BJP-led administration of allowing the RSS to take over the management of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib and Sri Patna Sahib, and fragmenting the Shiromani Committee.

Addressing a gathering in Zira, part of the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary segment, he urged people to support SAD. He warned that certain agencies were trying to recreate conditions that previously led to communal strife and urged voters to back SAD candidate Valtoha.

Sukhbir did not spare the Congress, reminding the people of the 1984 assault on Sri Darbar Sahib and the subsequent anti-Sikh riots.

Former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon also addressed the gathering.