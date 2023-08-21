Sukhbir slams BJP over Manipur violence, ‘atrocities’ on Muslims

Sangrur Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Sukhbir Singh Badal at Parliament premises during the Monsoon Session. (ANI File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the party’s former ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Manipur violence, atrocities on Muslims and a separate gurdwara managing committee for Haryana.

Sukhbir was addressing a gathering on the 38th death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal at his native village.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, senior leader of the party Arvind Khana, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Bibi Jagir Kaur attended a separate function organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyukt to pay tribute to Longowal.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhbir said: “The government should respect people of all religions. The NDA government is silent on Manipur. Muslims are subjected to atrocities, but the government is not doing anything.”

He also expressed shock over visuals that came from the HSGMC meeting where members were seen abusing and manhandling each other and accused BJP for separating the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from the SGPC.

He also called for “decisive and united crusade against all anti-Punjab and anti-Panth forces who are engaged in deep rooted conspiracies to defame and weaken Sikh institutions, Sikh leaders and Sikh traditions”.

Responding to a media query, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “BJP’s alliance will remain only with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).”

