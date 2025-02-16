Sukhu and Pratibha hail appointment of Patil as Cong state incharge

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh has hailed the appointment of Rajani Patil as the new incharge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Patil as the new incharge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, replacing Rajiv Shukla.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a post on X wrote, “Your leadership skills and dedication will give a new direction to the organisation.”

State Congress president Pratibha Singh, said, “In the past, the state Congress has done better work under her guidance and will continue to work with unity in the future as well.”

Patil was also appointed as in-charge of Himachal Congress in May 2018. She was replaced in September 2020 and Rajiv Shukla was given the charge.