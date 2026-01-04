Sukhu directs officials to actively implement ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ adoption, submit list by Jan 5

With the focus on improving education, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed senior officers of all districts to actively implement the ‘Apna Vidyalaya–Himachal School Adoption Programme’ in a virtual meeting with deputy commissioner late Friday evening. With the focus on improving education, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed senior officers of all districts to actively implement the ‘Apna Vidyalaya–Himachal School Adoption Programme’ in a virtual meeting with deputy commissioner late Friday evening. (Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)

Under this initiative, officers at the district and sub-divisional levels are required to adopt government schools with the objective of improving the quality of education and overall school activities. He instructed that a complete list of schools adopted under the programme across the state be submitted to the government by January 5.

So far, 4,231 schools have been adopted under the programme, including 1,950 primary schools, 59 middle schools, 664 high schools and 1,558 senior secondary schools.

The CM said that under the programme, DCs along with other high-ranking officials like superintendents of police and sub-divisional magistrates are mandated to adopt at least four schools to serve as ‘mentors’ and ‘patrons’. These officers will interact with students every month and DCs will also conduct surprise inspections of the adopted schools. “The government expects these officers to visit their adopted schools at least once a month to interact with the youth, offering career counseling and preparing them for competitive examinations”, said Sukhu.

These officers, referred to as school patrons, will work in coordination with teachers and School Management Committees to enhance academic standards and overall school quality.

Sukhu stated that the primary objective of these adoptions was to provide consistent guidance and high-level mentorship to students who may otherwise lack access to such resources.

The CM also directed officers to submit detailed reports on illegal properties linked to drug traffickers in all districts.

He also directed all departmental secretaries to ensure the early completion of development works that are nearly 80 percent complete, assuring that adequate funds would be provided for this purpose.

Lays stone of Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyaangjans’ in Kandaghat

The CM laid the foundation stone of Centre of Excellence for Education of Divyaangjans’ at Tikri in Kandaghat, Solan on Saturday.

The centre would be established on 45 bighas of land at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. The first phase of the centre is to be completed by October this year. It will provide quality education, sports facilities, and residential accommodations for 300 differently-abled children. In addition, a new 500 kW solar power project will be installed at the centre.

The CM said that the state government was fully committed to the inclusive development and welfare of every section of the society. He added that in line with this commitment, the foundation stone has been laid when approximately 25% of the construction work has already been completed.

Under this institution, a working women’s hostel will also be constructed at a cost of ₹15.33 crore. The CM noted that the state government provides assistive devices, financial assistance, rehabilitation services, education, and skill development opportunities for Divyaangjans.

Sukhu announced an allocation of ₹50 crore for various specialty facilities and a trauma centre at Solan Hospital, ₹5 crore for Civil Hospital Kandaghat and ₹1 crore for the development of a sports ground in Kandaghat.

‘Levying 2% land revenue on hydel projects legitimate right of state’

While chairing the meeting with developers of various hydropower projects in the state, Sukhu reiterated that levying 2% land revenue on hydel power projects is a legitimate right of the state.

The CM told them that Himachal Pradesh is blessed with abundant natural resources further emphasizing that it was the responsibility of hydropower project developers, operating in the state to pay land revenue, which is a legitimate right of the state. He underlined that all operational hydropower projects must adhere to regulations and ensure timely payment of land revenue. The CM added that discussions could be held to rationalise the rates for land revenue payment.