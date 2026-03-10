Sukhu govt being run by ‘mitr mandal’, not ‘mantri mandal’: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in a scathing attack on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in state said that the state government is being run by a ‘Mitr mandal’, not Mantri Mandal (Cabinet).” Former chief minister of Himachal and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

Jai Ram, in a press conference on Monday, alleged that the Congress government is functioning amid an atmosphere of instability and fear despite enjoying a clear majority in the assembly.

He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had taken a principled decision not to field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election this time, which naturally gave the Congress party a significant opportunity. However, despite this advantage, the confusion and internal contest witnessed within the Congress over the seat was unfortunate and exposed the party’s internal contradictions.

Referring to senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, Thakur said that Sharma’s public expression of anguish reflects the lack of respect and communication within the party. Sharma had himself stated that he had always pursued politics with self-respect and was now paying the price for speaking the truth.

Jai Ram further alleged that key decisions are not taken in formal Cabinet meetings but within a limited group of close associates who decide who will benefit and who will be sidelined.

“Development works have come to a halt. Schemes announced in the budget have not been implemented and the government seems focused only on remaining in power rather than on public welfare,” he said.

Accusing the government of mismanaging funds received from the Centre, he said, “The state has taken loans worth about ₹40,000 crore in three years and has also received significant assistance from the Centre. The government must explain where the money has gone.”

“Corruption in the present government has reached its peak. Serious allegations, including illegal tree felling and misuse of power, are coming to light,” he said.

Referring to the illegal felling of trees in the Shillai area of Sirmaur district, he said permission had been granted for cutting only 25 trees, yet more than 300 trees were reportedly cut.

He alleged that political protection is being extended in the matter and that attempts are being made to dilute the investigation. According to him, rules permit only limited tree felling even on private land, but in this case there has been a blatant violation of the law.

Jai Ram said if the government has the moral courage, it should take strict action against those responsible.

He also referred to another case of alleged large-scale tree felling in Mandi district, where it was claimed that timber equivalent to thousands of truckloads had been cut. When the matter came to light, he alleged, attempts were made to destroy evidence.

“Industries are migrating out of Himachal because of the atmosphere created by the government. Instead of encouraging development, the government is creating fear among investors,” he said.