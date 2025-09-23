Sultan of Johor Cup: Chandigarh duo to represent India in junior hockey, Rohit to lead

City boys Rohit and Bikramjit Singh have been selected for India men’s junior hockey team who will compete at the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Hockey players Rohit, who will lead the Indian team in Malaysia, and Bikramjit Singh. (HT)

The tournament will begin from October 11 and conclude on October 18.

According to Anil Vohra, Chandigarh Hockey secretary, Rohit will lead the team as captain, while Bikramjit, recently being named best goalkeeper in the 2025 Hockey India League, will bolster the squad’s defence in the tourney.

Both players are coached by Gurminder Singh.

Karan Gilhotra, president of Hockey Chandigarh, congratulated both the players.