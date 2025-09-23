Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Sultan of Johor Cup: Chandigarh duo to represent India in junior hockey, Rohit to lead

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:46 am IST

City boys Rohit and Bikramjit Singh join India's junior hockey team for the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, starting October 11.

City boys Rohit and Bikramjit Singh have been selected for India men’s junior hockey team who will compete at the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

Hockey players Rohit, who will lead the Indian team in Malaysia, and Bikramjit Singh. (HT)
Hockey players Rohit, who will lead the Indian team in Malaysia, and Bikramjit Singh. (HT)

The tournament will begin from October 11 and conclude on October 18.

According to Anil Vohra, Chandigarh Hockey secretary, Rohit will lead the team as captain, while Bikramjit, recently being named best goalkeeper in the 2025 Hockey India League, will bolster the squad’s defence in the tourney.

Both players are coached by Gurminder Singh.

Karan Gilhotra, president of Hockey Chandigarh, congratulated both the players.

