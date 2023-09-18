News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sunil Jakhar slams Punjab govt over law and order

Sunil Jakhar slams Punjab govt over law and order

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Sep 18, 2023 04:22 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar said that gangsters are calling the shots from inside the jail and running key affairs in Punjab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar said the ruling AAP has come to power by befooling people and making false promises in the name of change in the state. (HT File)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar said the ruling AAP has come to power by befooling people and making false promises in the name of change in the state. (HT File)

During to his visit to Jalandhar on Sunday, Jakhar said, “The broad daylight murders, robberies and snatchings stand testimony to the failure of the state government in ensuring law and order in Punjab.”

He added that gangsters are calling the shots from inside the jail and running key affairs in Punjab.

“The state government has also completely failed to meet its promise of eradicating the drug problem,” said Jakhar.

He said the ruling AAP has come to power by befooling people and making false promises in the name of change in Punjab.

“Not an iota of change has come in the state after the AAP came into power. In fact, the situation has only deteriorated,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out