Sunset boulevard| Slacking in golden years may dull the silver

Gather ye rose-buds while ye may,

Old Time is still a-flying;

And this same flower that smiles today

Tomorrow will be dying.

Over the centuries, bards have immortalised several songs on youth and age. Typically, these songs extol the bounties, exuberance, vitality, ephemeralness and infinite opportunities associated with youth. However, in this century, those in the ripe years of their lives cannot be written off, thanks to the increase in life expectancy and longevity driven by better diagnostic and medical facilities.

Nowadays, seniors, all across the world, are looking at and exploring opportunities hitherto unheard of. In Tier-2 cities such as Chandigarh, the elderly are members of senior citizen clubs.

Round the year competitions and talent shows are held out to highlight their singing, dancing and modelling abilities, while the adventurous dare devils also try their hand at activities such as skydiving and scuba diving. In short, life has come a full circle for many.

In the midst of celebrating youth and old age, the middle age has somewhat become an age of indifference, and is unequivocally the most neglected stage of life. This period that ranges from the mid-thirties to the late fifties is the great epoch of responsibilities– setting career goals, charting the progress graph, settling down and shouldering domestic responsibilities.

By the time, all of one’s personal and professional aspirations are achieved, it is time to monitor the personal and professional targets of one’s children and assist them in realising those dreams and desires. In the humdrum of this existence, we tend to overlook the fact that middle age happens to be the foundation of old age. To enjoy a healthy and comfortable life in the twilight zone, here are a few stepping stones that must be laid in the ‘afternoon of life’– a phrase given by Carl Jung who believed that, “The afternoon of life is just as full of meaning as the morning; only, its meaning and purpose are different.”

1. Stay healthy and fit: I recently read somewhere, “your health is an investment, not an expense.” Remember, investing in monetary assets alone, does not guarantee a happy and comfortable old age. Dig out your walking shoes from the closet now and don them for a better tomorrow. An exercise regimen of 30 minutes a day can do wonders to your body. Generally, people tend to neglect their health or take it for granted in the middle years, what with all the hustle and bustle of life. It is during this period that we tend to acquire lifestyle diseases along with extra layers of fat. Go for a swim once a week, cycling, aerobics, yoga or walking– anything to stay healthy!

2. Take out some ‘me’ time: The world around you – the society, your family and your loved ones – unquestionably needs you and you must answer to their call, but once in a while follow your heart and the golden rule: ‘Be you, the world will adjust’. The heavens will not collapse, should you choose to carve out some time to love and pamper yourself. Once a while, take out some ‘me’ time and do what your heart desires.

3. Develop a Hobby: It is never too late to develop a hobby, but its best done sooner than later. You are mistaken if you think that one fine day when you are sixty and retired, you will jump out of your bed and declare, “Oh! This is my hobby and I shall now pursue it.” If you do not wish to die of boredom in your ripe age, middle age is the right time to start a hobby. If you already have one, keep the flame burning. Take up cycling, trekking, reading, singing, playing an instrument or anything that interests you. Gardening is an excellent hobby that not only keeps you on your toes but also in close proximity with nature.

4. Take short breaks: ‘What is this life, if full of care, We have no time to stand and stare’. Wordsworth could foresee the life of future generations and therefore recommended taking break once in a while. Spend quality time with your friends and family. Not only does it break the monotony of a busy life but also acts as future investment in the bank of relationships.

5. Go for regular checkups: Do not ignore your body’s call. During middle age, your body sends you definite signals of forthcoming maladies. Ignore these signals now to regret in the later years. If you do not wish to spend your precious post-retirement years on life-support mechanism, go for a regular full body checkup every six months or at least once a year.

6. Give back to society : A friend once said, “Ever since I got my first salary, I decided to give 5% of it back to society.” You may not be able to contribute financially but you can definitely give something back in the form of voluntary service.

sonrok15@gmail.com

(The writer is an associate professor at SD College, Ambala Cantt)