Himachal: Surinder Chauhan elected new Shimla mayor, Uma Kaushal his deputy

A three-time councillor Surinder Chauhan, 57, was unanimously elected as the new mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Uma Kaushal his deputy. Newly elected Congress councillors with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party leader Pratibha Singh in Shimla. (HT Photo)

The election was unanimous as the BJP did not nominate candidates for the posts.

The names of the new mayor and deputy mayor were declared after the newly elected councillors took oath.

Chauhan, popularly called Guddu Bhai represents Chotta Shimla ward, which was represented twice by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is now the chief minister. The SMC is one of the oldest municipalities in the country.

Chauhan, who is an aide of the chief minister, shares a good rapport with councillors and residents of Shimla. With his election, the MC has a mayor from the Congress after over a decade.

The ruling party won 24 of the 34 wards that went to the polls on May 2.

Back as Congress bastion

The SMC had remained a Congress bastion for nearly three decades till the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged an upset in 2012 when its leaders Sanjay Chauhan and Tikender Singh Panwar were elected mayor and deputy mayor in the first direct elections to the top posts.

In 2017, the BJP formed the municipal corporation for the first time with the help of independents after winning 17 seats, one short of majority.

Uma Kaushal, who was elected deputy mayor, is also an experienced hand as this is her third victory in a row. She represents Tutikandi ward. She advocates inclusive policies and worked towards enhancing civic amenities in her ward.

Women councillors dominate new House

The chief minister had met newly elected Congress councillors on Sunday to take their feedback on the choice for the mayor and deputy mayor.

While Surinder Chauhan’s name was certain as the CM’s choice for mayor, there were other woman contenders for the post of deputy mayor.

Besides Uma Kaushal, Sushma Kuthiala, Kanta Suyal, Urmila Kashyap, Mamta Chandel, and Simi Nanda were in the race. Women are in a majority in the new House. Twenty women councillors have been elected to the SMC and only 14 are men.

Among the 24 Congress councillors, 14 are women.