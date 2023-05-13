HP private edu institutions regulator cuts down PhD seats at varsities

Tightening noose around private universities, the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC) has cut down PhD seats in these varsities. Tightening noose around private universities, the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC) has cut down PhD seats in these varsities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto for representational purpose)

There are 16 functional private universities in Himachal Pradesh, while one Manav Bharti University is on the verge of closure after the infamous fake degree scandal.

HPPERC chairperson Atul Kaushik said this year, 550 PhD seats have been allotted to the 16 private universities, while the number was 650 last year.

He said the decision was made after a thorough inspection of infrastructure at these universities.

Kaushik said the HPPERC had found that infrastructure and other requirements in these universities did not meet the UGC norms due to which the number of PhD seats was reduced.

It is worth mentioning that the HPPERC had conducted an investigation into the PhD degrees awarded by the private universities since 2009.

A scrutiny of records had found that private universities didn’t follow the prescribed rules while awarding the PhD degrees.

Some universities flouted the age limit for the PhD guides while in some cases, the degrees were awarded after six years instead of three.

The rule pertaining to the number of research scholars under professors, associate professors and assistant professors was also violated.

The HP private universities are offering PhD degrees in 71 subjects during the academic session 2023-24. The maximum demand is for PhD in management field. There is also high demand for PhD in computer science, chemistry, pharmacy, biotechnology, law and forestry.