System needs overhaul, every MP should get ample time to speak, says Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here's a look at first-time MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa's performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency.

How would you describe your first-year experience?

It was a mixed feeling to be in the House. I see some sort of bias against me, as some feel that if I am given a chance to speak, I would raise only “garam mudde” (radical issues).

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

When I spoke about severe punishment to check the incidents of sacrilege of holy books. Punjab has witnessed numerous such instances as I brought the matter of tough punishment before the country.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

The House needs more sittings as several issues of public and national interest remain unaddressed with a limited time available.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

The present system needs to be changed, as only a handful of the members get the chance to speak in the House. Every MP should be given time to speak as he represents lakhs of people and demands a slot to highlight issues of his constituency.

What constituency-specific issues were raised by you and what are your plans ahead?

It is not possible for me to count the number of developmental projects initiated by me in Faridot. Rural areas of my constituency lack developmental activities, and one year is too small a period to assess the difference. But I was elated when a newspaper reported recently that I am taking the lead in spending MPLAD funds. I feel satisfied that I remain among people of my constituency and I am addressing their grievances.