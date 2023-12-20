Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday urged people to make collective efforts to realise the dream of ‘viksit bharat ‘by actively participating in Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra which is aimed at delivering benefit of welfare schemes at the doorsteps. Take benefit maximum benefit of welfare schemes: Purohit to Ludhiana residents

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, SSP (Khanna) Amneet Kondal, the governor said that this initiative was launched by the Indian government to reach out to every single beneficiary eligible for these welfare schemes. He further mentioned that people should also join hands with the government and come forward to take maximum benefit of this scheme.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The governor was apprised that as many as 941 gram panchayats and 751 villages will be covered under this scheme as nearly 300 villages have already been covered so far. Likewise, about ten awareness vans are visiting the villages on a daily basis to spread the benefit of this scheme in the district.

Earlier, a pledge taking ceremony was also held wherein beneficiaries present during the event vowed to work hard to realise the dream of making ‘viksit bharat’.

During the facilitation camp, about 18 departments including banks, health department, food and civil supplies, women and child development, rural development, etc. extended benefit of welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

Under this scheme, the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans were covering rural areas of the district. Besides awareness drives, enrolment camps were also being held at village level to provide benefit of government schemes to people at doorsteps. Several government departments have been roped in for this task to ensure prompt benefit of government schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

Purohit confers LMA awards

The Ludhiana Management Association Tuesday celebrated its 45th anniversary with its annual awards, which recognise the businessmen who left a mark during the last year.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest at the event. Satyan Bhatia, Managing Director, International Marketing Corporation Private Limited, received the Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 award.

Governor Purohit commended the work of LMA and its accomplishments over the past decades. He said it was appreciable how the LMA as a body had put in continuous efforts to establish a better environment for growth for management academics, entrepreneurs, and its individual members.

About 300 leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, academicians, businessmen and women attended the function.