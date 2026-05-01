Chandigarh, Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday directed municipal corporation commissioners and the additional deputy commissioners to take immediate, coordinated and result-oriented action to effectively tackle the growing issue of stray dogs across Punjab. Take immediate action on stray dog issue: Punjab minister directs top local body officials

Arora, the Minister for Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion, Power and Local Government, described the matter as a serious public safety and public health concern, emphasised that the increasing number of stray dogs in urban and semi-urban areas has become a significant challenge affecting the daily life of citizens.

According to an official statement, Arora highlighted that incidents of dog bites, attacks on children and elderly persons, and aggressive packs roaming in residential areas have created fear and insecurity among the public.

Arora noted that "the stray dog menace is not only a safety issue but also a major public health risk, as dog bites can lead to life-threatening diseases such as rabies".

He added that frequent complaints are being received regarding stray dogs chasing pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and school-going children, often leading to accidents and injuries.

The minister further pointed out that the unchecked population growth of stray dogs is largely due to a lack of systematic sterilisation and improper waste management, which provides easy access to food sources.

Open garbage dumps and food waste in public places contribute significantly to the proliferation of stray dogs, worsening the situation.

To address the issue comprehensively, Arora issued several directions to the officials concerned which include immediate scaling up of sterilisation programmes to control stray dog population in a humane and scientific manner, mass vaccination drives to prevent the spread of rabies and other zoonotic diseases, strengthening of dog shelters and holding facilities to manage aggressive or injured animals.

The directions also include improved solid waste management systems, ensuring timely disposal of garbage to eliminate food sources for stray dogs, constitution of dedicated monitoring teams at district and city levels for regular review and accountability, public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on safe behaviour around stray animals and responsible waste disposal.

He stressed that all measures must be implemented strictly in accordance with animal welfare norms while ensuring that public safety remains the top priority.

Arora directed that these initiatives be undertaken on a war footing, with visible and measurable outcomes.

He also instructed all concerned officers to maintain close coordination with local bodies, veterinary departments and NGOs to ensure effective execution of the action plan.

In order to ensure accountability and timely implementation, the minister asked all municipal corporation commissioners and the additional deputy commissioners to submit a detailed action-taken report within seven days to his office.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Arora said that the Punjab government is fully dedicated to creating safe, hygienic and citizen-friendly urban environments, and no laxity in addressing this issue will be tolerated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.