‘Taking order from Nagpur’: SAD targets rebel Sudhar Lehar leaders

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday attacked rebel Sudhar Lehar leaders for campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana elections, saying Prem Singh Chandumajra had proved that the Sudhar Lehar was taking orders from “Nagpur” in an over reference of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters. Addressing a press conference, former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of misusing central grants under the Ayushman Bharat scheme before criticising the delay in the elections to the Ludhiana civic body. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said Chandumajra not only sought votes for a BJP candidate but also promised voters that he would take up the case of making the BJP leader a minister if he won.

“All this proved that the Sudhar Lehar is nothing but a product of the RSS and BJP. It is clear that Sudhar Lehar has been formed by the BJP on the pattern of similar factions formed in Maharashtra and elsewhere by breaking regional parties.

Grewal said more than six of the prominent leaders of the Sudhar Lehar, an SAD rebel group, were now directly working for RSS and BJP.

“Rakhra brothers have already made their bonding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi public while the daughter-in-law of Sikander Singh Maluka was the official BJP candidate from Bathinda in the recently parliamentary elections,” he said, adding that Bibi Jagir Kaur had last year contested the elections for the post Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president with the backing of BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

When questioned about Gurpartap Singh Wadala’s claim that Chandumajra’s campaign for the BJP was a personal visit, Grewal said there was no such thing as “personal” in politics.

Grewal also accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of misusing central grants under the Ayushman Bharat scheme before criticising the delay in the elections to the Ludhiana civic body.

Talking about Panchayat elections, Grewal said polls were being held during paddy harvesting to ensure minimal voting. “Farmers are busy in harvesting and labour and traders are busy in the mandis. The government is doing this to ensure there is no effective opposition to AAP candidates,” he said.