Tanker hits Volkswagen on flyover, 25-year-old dead
A 25-year-old man, who had left home stating that he was headed to a friend’s house, died after a tanker allegedly crashed into his Volkswagen car on the flyover near Chandimandir toll plaza on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Mukul Pahwa, an employee of a firm in Bangalore who had been working from home in Chandigarh for the past six to seven months.
His father, Suresh Pahwa, a resident of Sector 46-B, said that he got to know about the accident when he rang up on his son’s mobile.
“Around 4.40am, when I called up my son, a stranger answered the call and told me that my son had met with an accident and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for treatment.”
When Pahwa reached the hospital, he was told that his son had died.
He added that at the hospital he found out that a tanker, bearing a Delhi registration number, had hit his son’s car.
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station on Friday.
Police said a girl was also injured in the accident, and was also taken to the civil hospital. As far as the body of the male is concerned, it was found half-burnt in the driver’s seat and taken out of the car with the help of a JCB machine, police said in the FIR. Fire brigade also had to be called in as the car had caught flames after the mishap.