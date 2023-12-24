close_game
Tanker hits Volkswagen on flyover, 25-year-old dead

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 24, 2023 08:16 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Mukul Pahwa, an employee of a firm in Bangalore who had been working from home in Chandigarh for the past six to seven months

A 25-year-old man, who had left home stating that he was headed to a friend’s house, died after a tanker allegedly crashed into his Volkswagen car on the flyover near Chandimandir toll plaza on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station on Friday. (Getty image)

The deceased has been identified as Mukul Pahwa, an employee of a firm in Bangalore who had been working from home in Chandigarh for the past six to seven months.

His father, Suresh Pahwa, a resident of Sector 46-B, said that he got to know about the accident when he rang up on his son’s mobile.

“Around 4.40am, when I called up my son, a stranger answered the call and told me that my son had met with an accident and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for treatment.”

When Pahwa reached the hospital, he was told that his son had died.

He added that at the hospital he found out that a tanker, bearing a Delhi registration number, had hit his son’s car.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station on Friday.

Police said a girl was also injured in the accident, and was also taken to the civil hospital. As far as the body of the male is concerned, it was found half-burnt in the driver’s seat and taken out of the car with the help of a JCB machine, police said in the FIR. Fire brigade also had to be called in as the car had caught flames after the mishap.

