Tantrik held for raping 25-year-old Kharar woman

Police have arrested a tantrik hailing from Rajasthan for raping a 25-year-old Kharar-based woman. Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu said the tantrik lured people through social media, claiming to have occult powers. He would especially target couples unable to have children or those battling illnesses.

The accused, identified as Surinder Dundwal, alias Ganesh Nath, of Nagaur, Rajasthan, was arrested on the complaint of the woman, who hails from Ferozepur and is currently living in Kharar.

The woman told the police that she was studying astrology and had come in contact with Surinder via Instagram. Claiming to be a saint, he offered to help her pursue religious learning. He arrived in Kharar to meet her and took her to Palm village, where he raped her.

On her complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act at the Kharar Sadar police station on September 22.

“Following the FIR, the accused was arrested from Udaipur with the help of technical and human intelligence. He used to exploit people by threatening them with black magic,” said Karan Sandhu, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar, adding that he was already facing two cases of cheating and one of assault in Rajasthan.

Detailing his modus operandi, the DSP said he lured people through social media, claiming to have occult powers. He would especially target couples unable to have children or those battling illnesses.

The DSP said he would trap such women, and then make their objectionable videos to blackmail and coerce them into having sexual relations with him.

The accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to five-day police remand.

