Tarn Taran bypoll: Anticipatory bail petition of SAD candidate’s daughter dismissed

AMRITSAR: A local court on Tuesday dismissed an anticipatory bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Kanchanpreet Kaur in a case registered at Majitha police station for allegedly entering India illegally via Nepal using fabricated documents.

Kaur, a daughter of SAD candidate in the recently held Tarn Taran bypoll Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, has previously drawn attention for her active role in her mother’s campaign and being booked in multiple cases in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. According to the FIR, she is the wife of noted Amritpal Singh Baath.

The FIR (No. 144) dated November 8, 2025, was initially filed under sections 318(4) BNS, 20(1)(2), 24(B) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. During the investigation, additional offences were added under sections 336(2), 336(3), 337, 338, 339, 340, 61(2) BNS, and 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act.

The court, presided over by additional sessions judge Parinder Singh, had earlier granted interim anticipatory bail on November 26. Kaur joined the investigation on November 28 but allegedly did not cooperate with the investigating agency or provide the required documents. Consequently, the court dismissed her bail application on December 23, citing her non-cooperation.

According to the FIR, Kaur did not return to India through authorised immigration channels. She reportedly traveled via UAE and Nepal before entering India through the Nepal border. Investigations revealed that her husband, Amritpal Singh Baath, had obtained an Indian passport under a fabricated identity, “Harpreet Singh,” which does not exist in official records. Kanchanpreet admitted during interrogation that “Harpreet Singh” and Amritpal Singh Baath were the same person, and that she knowingly participated in the deception. She allegedly used this fake identity in foreign processes, including listing “Harpreet Singh” as the father’s name in her son Zorawar’s UAE passport.

Kaur recently made headlines in another case in Tarn Taran, where a court hearing lasted overnight for five hours on November 29. She was released after the court deemed her prior arrest “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.