Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab Police submit report to EC on FIRs lodged during poll code

The Punjab Police on Thursday submitted their report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding nine FIRs registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during the period of the Model Code of Conduct imposed for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection.

The police submitted the report on the review conducted by Ram Singh, special director general, technical support services, to the poll body. This review was carried out on the ECI’s directions following complaints against the police’s action. While sources indicated that the police report found the cases were registered in accordance with legal procedures, there was no official statement from either the commission or senior police officials. Ram Singh did not respond to calls. “The report is under the commission’s consideration,” said poll officials.

The ECI had directed the police to inquire into all FIRs registered during the MCC period. In a letter to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) conveyed the commission’s concern about the police conduct during the bypoll process, particularly the “wrongful registration of cases and arrests.” The letter stated that a report submitted by the police observer to the ECI had highlighted “coordinated and concerted actions” by the state police, involving not just the Tarn Taran police but also the neighbouring districts like Amritsar, Batala, Moga, and other adjoining districts. This raised serious concern about the impartiality of law enforcement during the election period, it said.

The ECI directed that all such cases and arrests be reviewed by a senior officer not below the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), with the report to be submitted to the Punjab chief electoral officer by November 10. The ECI’s direction came in the backdrop of the suspension of Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal. The poll panel later allowed three more days to the special DGP to complete the task following his request for an extension. The SAD had alleged that the FIRs were registered to intimidate its workers.