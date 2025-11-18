Tarn Taran bypoll: SAD seeks EC probe into FIRs, arrests

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on fake FIRs registered against the party workers and illegal arrests during the campaigning for the Tarn Taran assembly constituency. Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema

In a written complaint filed with ECI, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that the AAP misused government machinery during the Tarn Taran bypoll.

SAD submitted multiple written complaints to the EC and its observers regarding these violations.

“SAD was thankful to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for transferring two DSPs, one SHO, and suspending the SSP of Tarn Taran district. Despite these actions by the EC, the state government continued to harass SAD workers. Sarpanches, MCs, Ex-MCs, and traders were openly threatened to support the ruling party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu or face consequences,” Cheema alleged.

Cheema further alleged that on polling day, several SAD leaders were taken to police stations, and raids were conducted at the homes of many others.

“These incidents were verbally reported to the SSP, the RO, and the chief electoral officer, Punjab,” he added.

He further informed the EC that after the declaration of results, false FIRs were registered against SAD leaders, and several arrests were made.

“One such FIR (No. 0261 dated 15.11.2025) was filed at Police Station City, Tarn Taran, under multiple BNS sections,” he said.

Cheema said that SAD had earlier filed a written complaint on November 6 with supporting evidence against police officers who suspiciously trailed the candidate’s daughter in a private car with a fake number plate. “Instead of acting on the complaint, the police retaliated by implicating the complainants themselves in the FIR and arresting leaders such as Nachattar Singh,” he added. Party’s UT wing head Nachattar Singh was arrested from Amritsar on November 15 on the charges of obstructing CIA staff from performing their duty.

He urged ECI to order an independent inquiry by an election observer into all FIRs registered immediately after the results.