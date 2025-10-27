Tarn Taran bypoll will play decisive role in Punjab politics: Chandumajra

Senior leaders of the SAD’s breakaway faction, including former Member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra, on Sunday addressed several election meetings across the Tarn Taran assembly constituency, including villages Aiman, Jagatpura, Bhusse, Gandiwind, Sohal, Chak Sikandar, Mirpur, and Palasaur, in support of independent candidate Mandeep Singh.

Addressing the gatherings, Chandumajra asserted that the Tarn Taran bypoll will play a decisive role in determining the future course of Punjab politics. He claimed that the results will serve as a clear verdict by the people against the “failures, deception, and unfulfilled promises” of the Aam Aadmi Party government since assuming power.

He remarked that Majha has always been a land of valour, resilience, and defiance against tyranny and injustice. However, he lamented that today the youth are being crushed under the burden of drug addiction, rampant unemployment, and rising violence, which has created widespread despair and disillusionment among people.

Chandumajra said that the Tarn Taran bypoll, being fought on the historic soil of Majha, will mark a new dawn and a fresh awakening for Punjab’s future.

He also drew attention to the severe damage caused to the paddy crop by the brown plant hopper virus and the discoloration of grains, which has led to a decline of nearly 30–40% in yields. Chandumajra said that due to this natural disaster, farmers are facing staggering financial losses of ₹20,000– ₹25,000 per acre.