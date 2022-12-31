Tarn Taran: Four more held in RPG recovery case

Police on Saturday arrested four more persons involved in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) recovery case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Laddu, Ashokdeep Singh alias Arsh and Gursewak Singh alias Sewak of Rooriwala village, and Harman Singh of Saidon village.

Tarn Taran police had recovered a loaded Russian-made RPG in the Mand area of Kirian village situated along the Beas river on December 27. The recovery was made in the follow-up investigation of the RPG attack at the building of the Sarhali police station on December 9.

The attack was, according to police, perpetrated at the instance of Canada-based-gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who is also prime accused in the RPG attack at the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali. In the Sarhali attack case, police had arrested seven accused, including two minors and a jailed inmate.

With the recovery of the loaded RPG, police had arrested three accused who were working at the behest of a Philippines-based handler Yadwinder Singh.

“Accused Laddu, Arsh and Sewak had done some monetary transactions with the three accused arrested earlier in the RPG recovery case. Similarly, accused Harman had provided shelter to the three accused who had transported and buried the RPG in Kirian village,” said a spokesperson of Tarn Taran police.

With the arrest of the four accused, police have also recovered two country made pistols. He said the four arrested accused were presented in a local court which has further sent them to five days of police custody.