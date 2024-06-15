Tarn Taran land dispute: 35-yr-old man shot dead, brother injured

A 35-year-old man was shot dead while his brother was injured in an attack over a land dispute on Friday evening at Munda Pind village in Tarn Taran district, police officials said on Saturday. (Deceased Satbir Singh.)

Eight persons of the village have been booked for murder at Goindwal Sahib police station.

The injured, Phalwinder Singh, said in his statement to the police that he, along with his brother Satbir Singh, operated a taxi business in Delhi and they owned a land in the village. “Lakhwant Singh of the village often had fights with us over the land. At 7pm, my brother and I were working in the field when Lakwant along with his family members came with firearms and opened fire. They also attacked us with sharp-edged weapons. My brother received bullet injuries in this attack and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he said. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused who are on the run.