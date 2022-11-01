Tarn Taran: Man shot dead by nephew over land dispute

A 50-year-old man was on Tuesday allegedly shot dead by his nephew over a land related dispute in Dal village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division.

The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Singh of Dal village. Police have booked three persons on the complaint of Jasbir Singh’s son Daler Singh at Khalra police station. The accused have been identified as deceased’s brother Pargat Singh and his two sons Nachattar Singh and Sikandar Singh of the same village.

According to Daler Singh, his father and uncle Pargat Singh had jointly given loan to one Balwinder Singh by pledging his one acre land. “A few years ago, my father and the uncle developed some differences over a family issues. On Tuesday, after the pledging time of the land was finished, I along with my father had gone to Balwinder’s home for taking back our money. Similarly, Pargat Singh and his sons had also come there. We asked Balwinder to divide the money of the pledged land in two parts, but Pargat wanted the grab the entire money. Over this issue, a scuffle broke out between us and my uncle and his sons. In the meantime, my uncle asked Nachattar to open fire,” he said.

“Nachattar fired six shots from his pistol. One of them hit my leg while three of them were aimed at my father. Me and my father were rushed to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind, but my father succumbed on the way,” he added. On Daler’s statement, police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Khalra police station.