​Tarn Taran police freeze 6 drug smugglers’ properties worth 1.5 crore

Police on Wednesday froze property worth ₹1.5 crore belonging to 6 drug smugglers in two villages of Tarn Taran sub-division. A police team pasting a freezing order outside the house of a drug smuggler in Gandiwind village of Tarn Taran sub-division. (HT Photo)

The smugglers whose property was frozen have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Naushehra Dhala village, Gurbir Singh alias Gopi of Farandipur village, Gurmangat Singh alias Kala of Gandiwind village, Jatinder Singh of Sohal village and Vinay Kumar and Prem Singh of Bhikhiwind.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said the frozen assets include the residential buildings of the accused and some drug money.

He said, “All the accused whose property has been frozen were arrested and nominated in various cases registered under the NDPS Act at Chabhal and Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station this year.”

The SSP said their efforts were on to identify the property of all those accused involved in drug trade, especially those involved in drug smuggling from across the border using drones.

He said, “Our teams have frozen ₹140 crore worth property of 123 drug smugglers in the district so far.”

