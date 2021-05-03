Tarn Taran woman cop whose mother was held with heroin dismissed

Police on Sunday dismissed the constable daughter of the former member of Shiromani Akali Dal’s Tarn Taran women wing Jaswinder Kaur, who was arrested by the anti-drug special task force (SFT) with 1.2 kg of heroin on April 21.

Gurjinder Kaur, who was posted at the Chohla Sahib police station, was sent to Tarn Taran police line soon after her mother’s arrest. A team of STF, led by an assistant inspector general (AIG), conducted a raid at Jaswinder’s house in Chambal village falling under the Sarhali police station. She was arrested along with four others —Manjit Singh, his sons Jagveer Singh and Gurpreet Singh, and the latter’s wife Mandeep Kaur of Bhail village in Goindwal Sahib sub-division. The police also recovered ₹70,000 drug money.

According to the STF, Manjit had brought the heroin from Jaswinder. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the STF police station in Phase 4, Mohali.

“A few days back, the STF had arrested Jaswinder and recovered 1.2 kg heroin from her possession. She was a former member of the women wing of the Akali Dal. Immediately after Jaswinder’s arrest, Jassi’s daughter Gurjinder Kaur was sent to the lines and a departmental probe was initiated against her. After the probe, she has been dismissed,” said a spokesperson of Tarn Taran police.

Gurjinder had been aiding her mother in running the illegal business. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said they have adopted zero tolerance against the drug menace.