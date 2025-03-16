Chandigarh: Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Sector 48

A taxi driver was robbed of his car’s music system, battery and ₹16,000 in cash at gunpoint by a group of unidentified robbers near the Motor Market in Sector 48 in the early hours of Thursday. One of the robbers brandished a pistol and looted the taxi driver in Sector 48, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Raju, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, narrated to police that he had reached the market around 3.30 am to get his taxi repaired.

While he was sleeping inside the vehicle, four or five unidentified men knocked on his car’s window. One of them brandished a pistol and directed him to open the door. Fearing for his life, Raju complied, following which the robbers looted his car’s music system, battery, ₹16,000 and crucial documents, before fleeing the scene.

On Raju’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under Section 309 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Man out to buy Holi colours robbed at knifepoint

Mohali Mohali police booked two men for robbing a man of ₹1,000 at knifepoint near Labour Chowk in Kharar on Friday.

The victim, Ramu Singh, 26, identified the accused as Shaunki Singh and Lucky, residents of Mundi Kharar, in his complaint to police.

Ramu, who resides in a rented accommodation in Kharar, told police that he had gone to the market to buy colour and clothes for Holi, where the two accused, who are his acquaintances, accosted him.

“They demanded money from me. When I refused, they snatched ₹1,000 from me at knifepoint and fled,” Ramu told police. Both accused were booked under Section 309 (4) (robbery) of BNS at the City Kharar police station.