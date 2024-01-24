Teen domestic help ends life in Mohali’s Phase 9

A 17-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at a park in Phase 9 on Tuesday. As there were no injury marks on the body, Mohali police ruled out foul play. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teenager, who hailed from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, worked as a domestic help at a house in Phase 10.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As there were no injury marks on the body, police ruled out foul play.

Father of the deceased, who works as a labourer, told police that his son had left home on Monday to get his Aadhaar card updated. After he didn’t return till late evening, they launched a search operation.

While searching for him, they were shocked to find his body hanging from a tree at a park in Phase 9.

Phase-8 police handed over the body to the family after autopsy and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one was to be blamed for his demise, the deceased’s father said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the teenager’s relationship with a female friend, who will be questioned on Wednesday.