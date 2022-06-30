Teen succumbs a day after she was run over by SUV in Chandigarh
A 15-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by an SUV near Botanical garden, Chandigarh.
The deceased was identified as Lavanya, 15, a resident of Nayagaon.
The incident took place on Tuesday when Lavanya was crossing the road near gate number 1 of Botanical Garden. A Tata Nexon coming from PGIMER side hit her, following which she was tossed up in the air and crashed on the windscreen of the vehicle. She was rushed to PGIMER with severe head injuries, a broken spinal cord and damaged eye. She where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.
Complainant Amit Singh, 25, of Dhanas, said when he reached Botanical Garden’s gate, he saw a vehicle in speed hit the victim. The driver of the vehicle did not even blow the horn, he claimed.
The vehicle, Tata Nexon, bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number, was driven by Surbhi, 21, hailing from Baddi, presently staying in Omaxe City, New Chandigarh.
The victim’s mother, Nancy Sharma, who works in a hotel, said that Lavanya is her eldest daughter. On Tuesday, she had gone to meet her friend. Lavanya is survived by her mother and 10-year-old brother, and her father.
A case initially under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarangpur police station and later after her death Section 304A of IPC was added. Police are yet to arrest Surbhi.
-
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
