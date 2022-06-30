Teen succumbs a day after she was run over by SUV in Chandigarh

A 15-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by an SUV near Botanical garden, Chandigarh.

The deceased was identified as Lavanya, 15, a resident of Nayagaon.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Lavanya was crossing the road near gate number 1 of Botanical Garden. A Tata Nexon coming from PGIMER side hit her, following which she was tossed up in the air and crashed on the windscreen of the vehicle. She was rushed to PGIMER with severe head injuries, a broken spinal cord and damaged eye. She where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Complainant Amit Singh, 25, of Dhanas, said when he reached Botanical Garden’s gate, he saw a vehicle in speed hit the victim. The driver of the vehicle did not even blow the horn, he claimed.

The vehicle, Tata Nexon, bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number, was driven by Surbhi, 21, hailing from Baddi, presently staying in Omaxe City, New Chandigarh.

The victim’s mother, Nancy Sharma, who works in a hotel, said that Lavanya is her eldest daughter. On Tuesday, she had gone to meet her friend. Lavanya is survived by her mother and 10-year-old brother, and her father.

A case initially under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarangpur police station and later after her death Section 304A of IPC was added. Police are yet to arrest Surbhi.