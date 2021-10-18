Teenager among five killed in two Karnal road mishaps

Five people were killed and as many sustained injuries in two road accidents in Karnal on Saturday night and Sunday.

Four people were killed and two suffered injuries when a stationary combine harvester was hit by truck near Sirsi village on the Karnal-Kaithal road around 9.15pm on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Salinder, 30, of Sirsi village; combine harvester driver Charan Singh, 30, from Patiala and Sachin Singh, 18, of Gohra Kheri of Kaithal district. Truck driver Sunil Kumar of Nauch village of Kaithal also succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. His assistant Ravi Kumar of Uttar Pradesh sustained injuries.

Karnal Sadar police in-charge Tarsem Singh said a case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.

In another mishap, a teenager, Sahil Kumar, 16, of Palheri village of Panipat district was killed and his mother and uncle sustained injuries when the bike they were riding on was hit by a tractor-trailer near Barsat village in Karnal district on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver and investigation is going on, police said.