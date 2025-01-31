Telangana interested Himachal hydro projects

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a letter expressing the interest in SELI HEP (400 MW) and MIYAR HEP (120 MW) power projects. Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

This step is a way forward in the process of exploring sources for generating more electricity and earning revenues for the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The Telangana government requested the Himachal government for a draft MOU in this regard so that the matter could be carried forward. The Hydel power generated from these projects will be utilised for Telangana, strengthening its electricity supply for both present and future demands.

Earlier, in response to the invitation of proposal of state government for the implementation of 22 hydro electric projects on BOOT basis from interested states/ union territories/state PSUs/ central PSUs, a team of senior officers of Power department of Telangana visited Himachal Pradesh and held discussions with Secretary, Power, Rakesh Kanwar. The team also visited the sites of SELI HEP and MIYAR HEP and recommended that interest could be expressed for sites with potential of more than 100 MW hydel projects.