Temperature over 37°C in Chandigarh for 2nd day in a row, rain likely on Friday

: The maximum temperature continued to remain over 37.3°C for the second day in a row on Tuesday. As per the India meteorological department (IMD), temperature is likely to stay high on Wednesday as well, while relief is likely from Friday onwards. Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, wore a deserted look on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

While the maximum temperature fell from 37.6°C on Monday to 37.3°C on Tuesday, it was still 5.4 degrees above normal. While the monsoon system will get active again from Wednesday, the rain in the region is expected only from Thursday onwards. Rain in Chandigarh is likely on Friday and can continue over the weekend. Temperature is expected to decrease after rains start in the city.

The minimum temperature rose further from 26.1°C on Monday to 27°C on Tuesday, 3.6 degrees above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.