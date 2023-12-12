close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Temperature rises by three notches in Srinagar

Temperature rises by three notches in Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 12, 2023 10:57 PM IST

The minimum temperature at Srinagar was recorded at -1.5°C, over three notches lower than Monday’s -4.8°C

The minimum temperatures improved in Kashmir valley on Tuesday because to a weak weather system, MeT’s Srinagar Centre said.

“There is a forecast of slight improvement in minimum temperature due to feeble western disturbance,” MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said. (HT File)
The meteorological department said that all the weather stations recorded sub-zero temperatures during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, though better than the previous night.

The minimum temperature at Srinagar was -1.5°C, against Monday’s -4.8°C.

Western disturbances are moisture-laden weather systems form the Mediterranean which bring precipitation to the Himalayan region.

“Dry and cold weather most likely to continue till December 21 over most places of J&K with possibility of brief spell of very light snow at isolated extreme higher reaches of northern and north-eastern parts of Kashmir division during the night of December 16” Ahmad added.

“Shallow to moderate fog likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division,” he said.

The MeT update said that Qazigund recorded a minimum of -2.6°C .

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in the South Kashmir recorded -1.5°C while Kokernag observed a minimum of -2.3°C.

In North Kashmir, the mercury plunged in ski resort of Gulmarg to a low of -3.5°C ad Kupwara recorded -2.4°C.

Jammu city recorded a minimum of 9.8°C and Banihal observed a low of 2.0°C.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
