Tenure of employees under Part-II outsourcing policy extended

The Haryana government has decided to extend the contract period of workers employed under Part-II of outsourcing policy by various departments, boards and corporations on a lump sum basis till June 30. However, conditions mentioned in the memorandum issued by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam on March 25, 2025, should be fulfilled. The state government had decided to extend the contract period of Part-II employees employed against the sanctioned posts from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, under the instructions issued on February 28, 2025. (File)

A communication to this effect was issued by the chief secretary’s office.

The state government had decided to extend the contract period of Part-II employees employed against the sanctioned posts from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, under the instructions issued on February 28, 2025.