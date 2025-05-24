Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tenure of employees under Part-II outsourcing policy extended

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2025 09:08 AM IST

However, conditions mentioned in the memorandum issued by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam on March 25, 2025, should be fulfilled

The Haryana government has decided to extend the contract period of workers employed under Part-II of outsourcing policy by various departments, boards and corporations on a lump sum basis till June 30. However, conditions mentioned in the memorandum issued by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam on March 25, 2025, should be fulfilled.

The state government had decided to extend the contract period of Part-II employees employed against the sanctioned posts from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, under the instructions issued on February 28, 2025. (File)
The state government had decided to extend the contract period of Part-II employees employed against the sanctioned posts from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, under the instructions issued on February 28, 2025. (File)

A communication to this effect was issued by the chief secretary’s office.

The state government had decided to extend the contract period of Part-II employees employed against the sanctioned posts from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, under the instructions issued on February 28, 2025.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tenure of employees under Part-II outsourcing policy extended
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On