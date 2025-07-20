Terror and talk cannot go together: LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched a monograph, “Indus Water Treaty-Mirroring the Facts” authored by veteran journalist Sant Kumar Sharma and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand that blood and water cannot flow together. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha. (PTI)

In his address, Sinha congratulated the author on his work to bring out various historical aspects of the “Indus Water Treaty”.

He said the thoughtful and timely monograph offers interesting insights on the treaty with Pakistan and PM Modi’s decisive move to terminate the treaty post Pakistan sponsored Pahalgam terror attack.

“India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together, terror and talk cannot go together and terror and trade cannot happen together. Termination of ‘Indus Water Treaty’ is a befitting response to Pakistan and it will have far-reaching consequences since it’s dependent on Indus River system,” the LG said.

He said the historic step has marked a new beginning, and reiterated Government of India’s commitment to utilise India’s water exclusively for the benefit of its citizens.

“India’s water will now flow within India and remain in India. With the termination of Indus Water treaty, we now have full control over the Jhelum and Chenab rivers,” he said, further adding that the termination of IWT will ensure immense benefit to J&K, which will be able to harness its real hydro power potential, the barren areas of Jammu can be irrigated and there will be new momentum in the development of infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India will now create infrastructure, power plants and diversion to new areas with proper infrastructure to use the water and it will enable construction of new reservoirs.

On the occasion, the LG also paid tribute to the civilians who were martyred in the Pakistan sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He also reiterated his resolve to honour and deliver justice to the terror victims of Jammu and Kashmir.

“No terror victim families will be left behind. It is being ensured that Family members, who have been waiting for justice for decades, will receive jobs, financial assistance and necessary handholding. Their culprits will not be spared. The properties of terror victims which were encroached by terrorists or terror sympathisers will be vacated soon,” he said.