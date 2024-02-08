Terror attacks point towards govt’s failure’ on security front: Omar

Former chief minister and vice-president of the National Conference on Thursday condemned targeted killings of two men from Punjab in Srinagar and squarely blamed the BJP government of failure in checking militancy. J&K National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah during the party delegates' session, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)

“I strongly condemn the two killings and express solidarity with bereaved families. Such an attack in the heart of Srinagar is not a small issue. The BJP makes tall claims of normalcy, and that militancy is on last leg but in reality, terror attacks returned to Rajouri and Poonch after years together. And this attack in the heart of Srinagar is not a small issue,”, Omar told a television news channel here.

He felt that instead of making tall claims, the government should assess the situation in right earnest and take reconciliatory measures to ensure that no innocent person was killed.

“Undoubtedly, danger is there for minorities and migrant labourers. This is not the first attack and we have been seeing targeted killings from time to time for the past over three years now,” he said.

Omar accused the BJP and LG of believing more in photo-ops than delivering to the people on the ground. “They just want to show their presence via press notes in newspapers. They believe in creating hype,” he added.

He recalled that when terror attacks happened during the NC government, the BJP was quick to hold their government responsible.

“During their government now, they call it derailment. When attacks took place during our government, we were held responsible and when attacks take place during their government, they hold Pakistan responsible for it. There can’t be a pick and choose policy,” said Omar while accusing the BJP of maintaining double standards.

When asked about the possibility of India-Pak talks after the new government assumed office in Islamabad, Omar said who doesn’t want talks for peace.

“We are all in favour of talks. Late PM AB Vajpayee had said we can change our friends but not neighbours. However, having said that, India alone doesn’t have the responsibility but to make an atmosphere for talks. This is not the sole responsibility of India,” he said.