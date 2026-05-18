Chandigarh, The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a transnational terror-gangster nexus with the arrest of two of its operatives and recovered three illegal pistols along with 11 live cartridges from their possession. Terror-gangster nexus busted, two held: Punjab Police

Those arrested have been identified as Anuraj alias Gaurav Masih and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Ankush is a habitual offender and was previously booked under an attempt to murder case registered at Goraya police station.

Apart from recovering weapons, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle , which they were using for criminal activities.

Investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting on directions of foreign-based handlers operating from Germany and Dubai, UAE, and had been assigned high-profile targeted shootings.

Their timely arrest has successfully averted potentially serious criminal activities, the DGP said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network to identify other associates involved.

Sharing operational details, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said that a police team had set up a checkpoint within the jurisdiction of Ladowal police station.

Acting swiftly on precise intelligence that two armed individuals were waiting near the Hardy's World area to execute a criminal offence, the police team conducted a tactical raid and apprehended both suspects, he said.

The CP said that during preliminary interrogation, the arrested operatives made disclosures regarding their operational hierarchy confessing to being active members of an organised, transnational criminal syndicate operated directly by foreign-based handlers.

"These overseas handlers utilised their network to supply high-grade weapons to the arrested operatives and had assigned them specific, high-value targets," he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Ladowal in Ludhiana.

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