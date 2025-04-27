Menu Explore
Terrorist hideout busted, huge cache of arms seized in Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 27, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Security forces on Saturday claimed to have busted a hideout at Machil in Kupwara district close to Line of Control and recovered arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles.

Security personnel show the recovered arms and ammunition in a joint operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Indian Army's 12 SIKHLI unit, at Machil in Kupwara on Saturday. (ANI)
Police said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched today by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp Machil and the Indian Army’s 12 SIKHLI unit in the forested area of Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil (Samsha Behak forest region), falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kupwara and Police Post Machil.

“During the operation, a terrorist hideout was located and busted. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including five AK-47 Rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, one pistol, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one pistol round and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition,” the spokesman said, adding that the recovery is a major success, especially in view of indications that terrorists were preparing to carry out activities aimed at disturbing peace and order in the region. “The timely action by the security forces has dealt a major blow to such nefarious designs and has averted potential threats to civilian lives and public safety. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Terrorist hideout busted, huge cache of arms seized in Kupwara
