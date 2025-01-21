Terrorists manage to flee, Sopore operation called off

The operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Zaloora Gujjar Patti in Sopore has been called off on third day after terrorists escaped from the spot, officials said on Tuesday. Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vidhi Kumar Birdhi told reporters that operation in the Zaloora forests was called off last night. (HT representational)

An army soldier, identified as sepoy Pangala Kartheek, died following an exchange of fire with terrorists at their hideout in Gujjarpatti Zaloora area of Sopore on Monday. The army, police and the CRPF had expanded search operation in the forests, however, they couldn’t track down the terrorists.

“The (Sopore) operation, launched on specific intelligence inputs, involved the busting of a militant hideout. During the exchange of fire, an army jawan sustained critical injuries and later got martyred. The operation is over.”

Army had earlier in a post on X said that on January 19, 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Gujjarpatti, Sopore, Baramulla that resulted in death of a soldier.

Drone footage of the slain soldier has been doing rounds on the social media, prompting an advisory by police urging people not to share such videos which can “compromise the security of the state”.

“It is reported that certain persons are circulating/sharing sensitive details about Gujjarpati/Zaloora incident without considering ramifications of such activism. It is enjoined upon all to desist from such irresponsible practices compromising the security of the state,” Sopore police posted on its X handle.