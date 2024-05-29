Tewari promises loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee on MSP

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Tuesday promised to waive the farmers’ loans and provide legal guarantee on MSP once his government is formed at the Centre. Chandigarh Lok Sabha Congress candidate Manish Tewari. (Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times)

Tewari was in the Buterla area for a door-to-door campaign. Like every other community, he said, the farmers had also suffered during the 10 years of the BJP rule.

The ‘door-to-door’ campaign in ward no 30, Buterla, was organised by Hardip Singh Buterla, lambardar, Rajinder Singh Badheri, president All India Jat Maha Sabha, Chandigarh Union Territory, Parvinder Singh Buterla and others.

Hundreds of workers belonging to various parties of the INDIA bloc participated in the door-to-door and ‘padyatra’ campaign.