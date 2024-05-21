Tewari promises to bring local bodies under anti-defection law

Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls Manish Tewari on Monday said the local bodies, including municipal corporations (MC), will be brought under the anti-defection law so that the “opportunistic migratory birds do not sabotage the popular mandate”. Chandigarh Congress Candidate Manish Tewari, along with party workers, during a padyatra at Sector 32 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Replying to a question on his promise to bring local bodies under the anti-defection law during an informal interaction with reporters in the city, Tewari said, “The local bodies need this law the most because ‘opportunistic’ elected representatives switch sides as there is no deterrent against such subversion and betrayal.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He pointed out that Chandigarh proved to be the worst example of how the popular mandate was stolen in broad daylight. He said, “Had it not been for the Supreme Court’s intervention, the ‘opportunists’ would have been in control of the Chandigarh municipal corporation.”

The Congress candidate said relevant provisions of Schedule 10 of the Constitution will be amended to make provisions of the anti-defection law applicable to municipal bodies. He said the local and municipal bodies are the most important institutions of grass-roots governance where this law is needed as much as in the legislative bodies like the assemblies and the Parliament.

AAP meeting held in Ward 30

A meeting was organised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Hardip Singh Buterla in Ward Number 30 and Ramesh Ahuja President Market Association in Sector 41 D. Residents from Badheri and Buterla villages, which fall in this ward, attended the meeting.

A delegation of the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist (Liberation) met Tewari at his ancestral house in Chandigarh on Monday and assured its support to the Congress candidate. The delegation was led by the Central Committee member Kanwaljeet Singh and included secretary Lal Bahadur and others.