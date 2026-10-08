The policy expired on September 30: Industrialists seek mixed land policy extension or status for existing area

Small-scale industrialists staged a protest outside the District Industries Centre (DIC) at Millergunj on Thursday, demanding an extension of the mixed land use (MLU) policy that expired on September 30. Industrialists protest in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protesters said the expiry of the policy had left more than 10,000 industrial units operating across 72 MLU areas in the city uncertain about their future.

They warned that the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) could issue notices to units as they no longer have the regulatory cover provided under the policy. The units employ around one lakh workers, they said.

The protest, led by Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association president Jaswinder Singh Thukral, continued for an hour from noon to 1 pm.

The industrialists later submitted a memorandum to DIC general manager Maninder Singh Saini, seeking either an extension of the policy or recognition of the existing MLU areas as industrial areas.

Thukral said the expiry of the policy had left thousands of industrialists anxious about the future of their businesses.

“The Punjab Pollution Control Board can now send us notices to shut operations as we no longer have the consent to operate. If we have to shut our factories, where will we go and where will thousands of workers employed there go?” he said.

Thukral, who runs a cycle-parts manufacturing unit, said many small industries operating in MLU areas manufactured components required by larger factories in the city. He said closure of these units would disrupt their operations as well as affect workers dependent on them.

Saini said the demands raised by the industrialists had been conveyed to higher authorities. “We expect their demands will be accepted soon,” he said.

The mixed land use policy was introduced by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in 2008 for 10 years after industrialists raised concerns over

operating units in residential areas. Under the policy, the state was expected to develop alternative industrial hubs, including the Dhanansu industrial area, to facilitate relocation of the units.

However, as alternative infrastructure failed to materialise within the stipulated period, the Congress government extended the policy by five years in 2018. The AAP government granted another three-year extension in 2023, which expired on September 30 this year.

The issue was taken up with the state government last week.

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular had met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and sought a permanent solution for industries operating in mixed land use areas. Kular said the chief minister had assured him that the government would ensure a timely resolution of the issue.