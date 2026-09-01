Therapy on Wheels: Sukhu flags off mobile resource centre vehicles for children with special needs

To strengthen inclusive education for the children with special needs, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off three mobile resource centre vehicles under the ‘Therapy on Wheels’ initiative of Samagra Shiksha. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu flags off mobile resource centre vehicles in Shimla on Monday. (PTI)

The initiative, being implemented under the inclusive education component of Samagra Shiksha in collaboration with Samphia Foundation, aims at taking specialised therapy, rehabilitation, special education and support services closer to children and their families, particularly those residing in rural, remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The initiative seeks to address challenges arising from the state’s difficult geographical terrain and limited accessibility to specialised services.

The centres would provide multidisciplinary services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, special education, screening and need-based assessment, multidisciplinary therapy and rehabilitation services, counselling and parental guidance, training to enhance functional abilities and independence and follow-up and referral services, wherever required.

The initiative would initially be implemented in three districts viz. Mandi, Shimla and Kangra, with the objective of progressively extending the mobile resource centre services to all districts and ensuring accessible therapy, rehabilitation and specialised support services for the children with special needs across the state.

The initiative would also facilitate early identification and screening, assessment, parental counselling, awareness generation and orientation and training of teachers and special educators.

Taking sympathetic approach towards demands of panchayat chowkidars

The CM while addressing a conference organised by the Panchayat Chowkidar’s Union at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on Monday said that the state government was taking a sympathetic approach towards the long-pending demands of panchayat chowkidars.

He said the state government had decided to regularise the services of panchayat chowkidars who had completed the required period of service. He said the government had always remained sensitive to the interests and welfare of panchayat chowkidars.

Says will consider ‘karmakand purohit’ courses in Sanskrit colleges

The CM while chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Board here on Monday said that the state government would consider starting ‘karmakand purohit’ courses in Sanskrit colleges being run by the state and diploma and certificate courses would also be introduced under this initiative.

The CM said at present, 23,018 cattle were being provided shelter in 222 gaushalas and cow shelters across the state. Upon completion of seven more gaushalas and cow shelters, an additional 2,200 to 2,500 destitute cattle would be provided shelter. The Gau Seva Commission was providing financial assistance of Rs. 1,200 per cattle per month for the upkeep and maintenance of destitute cattle housed in Gaushalas and cow shelters. He said that the state government has constituted a state-level task force to address the problem of stray and destitute cattle.

Inspects state emergency ops centres

Sukhu conducted a surprise inspection of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Monday. He obtained detailed information about various monitoring functions of the rapid incident reporting system established at the centre.

Says BJP has started new trend of ‘dictatorship’

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Party staged a protest on Monday in Shimla against the FIR registered by the Uttarakhand Police targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Terming the registration of the FIR a violation of democratic rights, the Congress raised slogans against the BJP and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the FIR.

Sukhu said while the Congress party’s national president was allegedly subjected to disrespectful treatment in Uttarakhand, instead of taking action against those responsible for the incident, an FIR was registered against Rahul—who had merely raised an objection to the matter—which is highly condemnable. The CM said that the BJP has initiated a new trend of “dictatorship”.