They didn’t want me to campaign for polls: Kejriwal in Kurukshetra

On his first visit to Haryana after he was released from Tihar jail, AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the voters to vote for his party, adding that if they vote for the BJP, he will be sent back to jail.

Out on bail till June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, Kejriwal was in Kurukshetra to make an appeal for votes in favour of INDIA bloc candidate and AAP state president Sushil Gupta.

The AAP chief lead huge roadshows in Pehowa, Shahbad, Ladwa and Radaur assembly segments of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency and addressed the gathering in all the locations.

In Pehowa that is also the native town of Gurpreet Kaur, the wife of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said that the voters here should assure him that they will not vote for the BJP that sent him to jail.

“I was sent to jail just days after the election schedule was announced on March 16 as they do not want me to campaign in the elections. I was sent to jail because I worked to make education and health affordable for all. I provided free medicines to all, but I was not allowed to take insulin for 15 days as I’m diabetic and my sugar levels soared drastically to 300…,” he added.

“I’ve been given bail for 20 days to campaign in the elections…. Now you have to decide. If you vote for ‘kamal’ (lotus), I will be sent to jail, but if you press ‘jhadu’ (broom) button (on the EVM), I won’t be required to go back to jail,” he said.

Highlighting the farmers’ protest against the now scrapped three farm laws in 2020, Kejriwal said that farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, were not allowed to enter Delhi.

“I felt dejected as we don’t have police under our control. They inserted nails on the roads but can’t stop China that grabbed our land. They did not allow the farmers to enter Delhi. You vote in such a manner that they are sent out of Delhi,” he said.

Raising the issue of the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “The national winners were dragged by the police, but the prime accused’s son was given a BJP ticket as a manner of respect.”

Hitting out at the BJP, the Delhi CM further said, “They are trailing badly in India. They are boasting of getting 400+ seats. Let me assure you that they are not getting more than 230 seats in the country.”

Kejriwal counted on his 10 guarantees to the public and said, “The guarantee I am giving is the guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal. I have not asked my INDIA alliance colleagues on this, but I will convince them and get it done.”