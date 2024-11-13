Thick smog engulfs Ludhiana, ‘poor’ AQI persists

As a blanket of smog has engulfed the city since Tuesday evening, the air quality has continued to be in the ‘poor’ category, raising health and safety concerns among the locals. Commuters navigate city roads amid a thick blanket of smog in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Officials and experts cite paddy straw burning and westerly winds as the main reasons behind the worsening air quality. (Manish/HT)

On Wednesday, the city’s AQI was recorded at 219 at 6 pm.

At 11 pm on Tuesday evening, the city’s air quality index (AQI) hit 241, mirroring post-Diwali pollution levels.

Officials and experts cite paddy straw burning and westerly winds as the main reasons behind the worsening air quality.

Medical facilities, including the out-patient department (OPD) at the local civil hospital, have reported a threefold increase in patients with respiratory and heart ailments.

According to official data, 171 fire incidents of stubble burning have been reported across the district till November 11. Out of these, fines amounting to nearly ₹3 lakh have been imposed in 82 cases. Officials said 99 cases have been registered, 40 warnings issued to nodal officers and prosecution has been initiated in one case.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as: 0-50 ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Experts from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said that before Tuesday, there was mostly ‘haze’ due to the pollution.

Head of department of agricultural meteorology at PAU Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra said westerly winds have started moving into the region, brining fog. She said the fog, mixed with smog, has caused the sense smog.

She added that fog at this time of the year was ‘unusual’.

Dr Kingra said air contains particulate matter PM 2.5 and PM 10, which can have adverse effects upon inhalation. Pulmonologists say PM 2.5 is the more dangerous one among them.

“The PM 2.5 has a miniscule diameter, and it can travel deep into the lungs,” said senior pulmonologist Dr Pardeep Kapoor.

“The PM 10 particles can affect the upper respiratory system. They can cause inflammation in the lungs,” he added.

PAU’s agriculture meteorology department said there is no forecast of rain in the city in the coming days. Weather experts say rain could lead to the pollution settling down, helping AQI improve. “The window for wheat sowing is between October 15 and November 15. Most of the paddy has been harvested and the farmers are clearing their fields for wheat sowing. This may end by November, and we can expect clear sunshine after that,” said Sompal Singh, professor at PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology.

On the measures to curb stubble burning, officials said the administration has appointed 308 nodal officers and 108 cluster officers to monitor the 969 villages. The road safety issues marring the city have also come to the fore as the smog has led to decreased visibility.

Commuters say they are facing difficulties due to a lack of visible road markings, faded zebra crossings and missing reflectors and cones.

The municipal corporation’s public works department (PWD) acknowledged the concerns. Officials said they have prepared a detailed proposal with plans to release tenders worth ₹4.56 crore in the pipeline to enhance road safety.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal emphasised that all fire incidents have been accurately reported. “All data has been recorded via satellite. Our teams visit these locations, and we act as instructed by the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM and state government,” he said.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chief engineer RK Rattra said, “We are enforcing penalties against violators and fines have been imposed in cases of stubble burning. The state government is working on measures to bring down pollution levels through strict enforcement.”