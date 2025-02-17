Thrashed at gunpoint in Panama jungles, recall Gurdaspur youths

Two Gurdaspur cousins, who were deported by the United States (US) in the second batch, on Sunday stated that they were handcuffed and their legs were chained during the entire journey to India. Two Gurdaspur cousins, who were deported by the United States (US) in the second batch, interacting with the media on Sunday. (HT File)

“Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed,” Harjit Singh said at his residence at Khanowal Bohri village in Gurdaspur district.

He along with his cousin brother Harjot Singh went to the US via the donkey route at the cost of ₹45 lakh each.

After being deported, Harjot is in deep shock and isn’t speaking to anyone, while Harjit said they were thrashed in the jungles of Panama and mafia members forcibly asked them to follow them at gunpoint.

“We sold our 3 acres of agrarian land, a residential plot, car and got a loan to arrange ₹90 lakh to make payment to the agent who is a resident of nearby town Kalanaur and is currently residing in the US. The agent promised that he would not take us to the US via the dangerous routes through the forests of Panama,” Harjit said.

“We left for the journey on October 13 last year but crossed the US border on January 27. From India, we went to Guyana by air and from there their journey through the donkey route started. We remained in the forests of Panama for many days. I was beaten up and tortured in the detention camp in the US”, he added.