Three arrested for extorting 1L from Himachal resident while posing as cops

Police have arrested three miscreants posing as police officers, and a local businessman, for allegedly extorting ₹1 lakh from an Arki resident. Police arrested for extorting ₹ 1L from Himachal resident while posing as cops (HT File)

The complainant, Surendra Kumar, a resident of Arki, told police that the men, posing as Intelligence Police Department officials, visited him and seized a significant amount of cash from his shop without offering any explanation.

The accused have been identified as Ashok, a resident of Pevtha in Shalaghat, and Hemchand and Mohit, residents of Phalodan Darlaghat.

The trio allegedly assaulted one of Kumar’s employee and detained him.

Their accomplice also arrived at the scene in a black car and the group took Kumar and his employee to Kangri Dhar, where they were allegedly subjected to further threats and coercion.

The assailants demanded an additional sum of money from Kumar and threatened to kill him.

Fearing for his safety, Kumar reluctantly handed over ₹1 lakh to them.

Kumar, however, later reported the incident at the Arki police station and a case was registered.

Following swift police operation, three of the accused were apprehended and subsequently presented before the court, which in turn, granted police a five-day remand to further probe the case.

Superintendent of police (SP) Solan Gaurav Singh said the teams were committed to uncovering the full extent of the crime, adding, “The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities determined to bring all those responsible to justice and ensure the safety and security of the community.”