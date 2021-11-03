Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Chandigarh MC staffers suspended for gross misconduct
chandigarh news

Three Chandigarh MC staffers suspended for gross misconduct

MC officer charge-sheeted for lack of supervision that led to issuance of coupons meant for traders to vendors for setting up Diwali stalls at Sector 17, Chandigarh
The wrongly issued slips were withdrawn immediately and the Chandigarh MC enforcement wing removed all unauthorised vendors from Sector 17.
The wrongly issued slips were withdrawn immediately and the Chandigarh MC enforcement wing removed all unauthorised vendors from Sector 17.
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday suspended three employees with immediate effect for “gross misconduct” involving issuance of coupons for setting up temporary festive stalls at the Plaza in Sector 17.

An officer on special duty (OSD-2) was also charge-sheeted for lack of supervision being the in-charge.

Senior assistant Sudesh Kumar, presently posted in the parking branch, was suspended for not performing the specific duty assigned to him of issuing coupons to shopkeepers of Sector 17.

Clerk Yogesh Kumar and peon Simranjeet Singh, who are posted at the office of executive engineer, roads division No.3, were suspended for performing “unauthorised duty” not assigned to them and wrongly issuing coupons meant for shopkeepers to street vendors.

During the suspension period, they will have to report to the office of joint commissioner.

The commissioner has also charge-sheeted account officer Surinder Sharma, who is the holding the charge of OSD-2, for lack of supervision being the in-charge of issuing coupons for setting up temporary festive stalls.

Meanwhile, the wrongly issued slips were withdrawn immediately and the MC enforcement wing removed all unauthorised vendors from Sector 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out