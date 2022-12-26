Three Chandigarh student among top 100 in CLAT

Chandigarh Three students from the city have bagged positions at the all-India level at the top 100 ranks in the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) 2023, the results of which were announced on December 23.

From the city, Chahat Bhambri is the Chandigarh topper and ranked 29 at the all-India level, Ashmit Thakur is the second city topper and ranked 38 at the all-India level, and Prabhat Samvit Rajgopalan is the third topper in the city and he ranked 86 the all-India level.

Besides this, the results for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) for admission to National Law University (NLU) New Delhi were also announced and Arshiya Gupta from the city ranked 3 in the country.