Punjab: Three arrested for killing gangster Jarnail Singh in Amritsar

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday that Gurmej Singh of Jandiala, Rajwinder Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both from Nawapind, were arrested, while their accomplice, Gurkaranveer Singh of Nawapind, was booked for providing shelter and logistical support to the shooters.

The development comes 10 days after Punjab Police arrested Gurveer Singh, alias Guri, a shooter of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who hatched the conspiracy to kill Jarnail at Sathiala village in Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district on May 24.

Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar Rural police arrested accused driver Gurmej Singh, who took the four shooters to the crime spot in the Swift Dzire and later dropped them off at different locations. He provided shelter and logistical assistance to the shooters.

A .32-bore pistol and a Swift Dzire car were recovered from him.

Police teams arrested Rajwinder Singh and Arshdeep Singh, who harboured the shooters at their home. Later, Rajwinder and Arsh with the help of Gurkaranveer dropped the shooters at different places in a Mahindra Bolero SUV that was also impounded.

Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that Police teams are on the trail of the four shooters and Gurkaranveer.

The case has been registered under Sections 302, 307, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act at the Beas police station.

