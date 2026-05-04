‘Three generations wasted’: Punjab CM targets previous governments in Hoshiarpur

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the successive governments of failing the people. He said that even after nearly 80 years of Independence, three generations have been wasted due to misgovernance. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann takes pictures with Dasuya residents in Hoshiarpur on Sunday. (X)

“Those who ruled earlier never understood that poverty resides in the streets. They spoke their own mind and left, but never listened to the people,” he said, adding that voters eventually “exposed their empty claims” through the ballot.

Addressing a public meeting at Dasuya’s Ghogra village, the CM announced a post of additional deputy commissioner (ADC) to look after the affairs of Dasuya sub-division. Mann said that orders to this effect had already been issued. He also announced a grant of ₹25 lakh for the development of the sub-division.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had delivered on poll promises and continued to provide relief to all sections of the society.

Alleging that Punjab’s youth migrated to foreign countries in distress, he said the present government had generated jobs to stem the trend. He said the Congress, SAD and the BJP had done irreparable harm to the state for which they were punished in the last elections.

Ahead of the CM’s visit, police placed Doaba Kisan Committee’s state president Jangveer Singh Chohan under house arrest. A police team arrived at his residence in Rasoolpur village around 5am. Chohan said he intended to lead a delegation to meet the CM to raise the issue of outstanding payment for 2025-2026 cane crushing season as farmers were under financial distress. He warned if the payments were not deposited in farmers’ accounts by May 6, they would block the Jalandhar-Mukerian national highway on May 7.